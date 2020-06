Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet. Three bedrooms,two and one half baths-with an en-suite first floor master,eat-in kitchen and great room, two additional sunny bedrooms, all on over half an acre of lush and private grounds. The gated pool and ample decks,hot tub, all for entertaining and playing or just relaxing and enjoying. Sublime location!