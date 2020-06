Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Bethany Village is a community designed specifically to provide quality affordable housing for eligible seniors 62 years of age or older. Located in a lovely country like setting in Coxsackie, Bethany Village consists of beautiful one bedroom apartments all on a single story for convenient living. All residents must be capable of independent living and are encouraged to be active and self-sufficient members of the community.



Features:

24 hour emergency maintenance

Cable ready

Wall to Wall Carpeting

Community Features

Close to Local Bus Route

On Site Laundry Care Centers

Recreation Center



Income Limits Apply

EHO



