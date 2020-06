Amenities

in unit laundry internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

8 Bedroom Rooming House Offering Free Weekly Maid Service - FREE WEEKLY MAID SERVICE is included with this 8 bedroom rooming house on Clayton Avenue! The unit features a large living room, spacious bedrooms, kitchen and a washer and dryer in the unit! Rent is $3000.00 per semester and includes GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER, CABLE AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET! Available for the 2020-2021 school year. Call today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5240690)