Apartment List
/
NY
/
chester
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Chester, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Chester
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Chester
1 Unit Available
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
Results within 5 miles of Chester

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
333 Heritage Lane
333 Heritage Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1694 sqft
Monroe, NY - Beautifully remodeled and spacious two-level Townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors thru out. First floor features living room, dining area, eat-in-kitchen, half bath, laundry room, walk-in pantry & garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Walton Park
1 Unit Available
107 Highland Avenue
107 Highland Avenue, Walton Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
A very clean, spacious, and totally renovated ranch home is now for rent in the center of Monroe town - This home is offering 2 great size bedrooms, spacious living room with fresh paint and layout kitchen and dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Goshen
1 Unit Available
159 N Church Street
159 North Church Street, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
****LANDLORD PAYS UTILITIES****Step back in time in the historical village of Goshen. Charming apartment in unique vintage Victorian home with private entrance and patio.
Results within 10 miles of Chester

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Central Valley
1 Unit Available
7 Burrow Drive
7 Burrow Drive, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1257 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage. Large basement for storage. Basement room by stairs is being finished. Large deck and spacious backyard. Close to shopping, bus, train station and Woodbury Common.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
75 Woodland Road
75 Woodland Road, Woodbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial home with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central air, deck, 2-car attached garage, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Partially furnished with tasteful furniture.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Washingtonville
1 Unit Available
106 Cartwheel Court
106 Cartwheel Court, Washingtonville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
FIRST FLOOR updated 2 bedroom condo in excellent condition. Recently renovated with newer eat in kitchen, two full bedrooms each with double closets, two full baths, dining area, slider to patio. Updated gleaming flooring throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Harriman
1 Unit Available
23 Lexington Hills Road
23 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for rent w/ fireplace and community pool! 950 square feet w/ entry, living room w/ fire place and door to patio, dining area, kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and back splash, master bedroom w/ full master

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3980 sqft
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
355 Ridge Road
355 Ridge Road, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2556 sqft
WOW THAT IS A BIG HOUSE, check out this lovely home ready to move in! This charming Victorian beauty for rent sits on a lovely 5-acre lot in the Town of Woodbury. The home is completely renovated inside.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mechanicstown
1 Unit Available
15 Kensington Way
15 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1115 sqft
Feels like home. BEAUTIFUL spacious 2/3 bedroom Townhouse style unit boasts many upgrades. No upstairs or downstairs neighbors. Lovely kitchen, living room/dining combo with sliders to patio overlooking the lake.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1101 Route 17
1101 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
"BRAND NEW EVERYTHING" - Looking for Luxury Living near Tuxedo? A lifestyle with convenience yet near the outdoors and the wilderness trails of NY at the same time? Welcome to 1101 Route 17 in Southfields.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
22 Woody Trail
22 Woody Trail, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1531 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS , OFFICE, AND DEN. HUGE GREAT ROOM INCLUDES LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN, DINING , ENTRANCE ROOM. TWO FULL BATHS,DECKS UPSTAIRS AND DOWN,. OUTDOOR FIREPLACE, LAKE VIEWS, WALK TO BEACH AND WALK TO NYC BUS STOP.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
649 Jersey Avenue
649 Jersey Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED ON SECOND FLOOR OF RESTAURANT BLDG. OFFERS A SHARED DECK WITH LAKEVIEWS! CATCH NYC BUS AT YOUR DOOR. LIMITED PARKING. LIVING RM, KIT, BDRM, BATH, SMALL OFFICE RM.

1 of 14

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2873 Route 94
2873 St Rte 94, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom apartment. Upstairs bedroom is oversized. Charming spiral staircase in living room to access bedroom.Large yard in back with patio. Very convenient to restaurants and convenience stores.

1 of 28

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chester, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Chester 2 BedroomsChester 3 BedroomsChester Apartments with Balcony
Chester Apartments with GarageChester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChester Apartments with Parking
Chester Apartments with Washer-DryerChester Dog Friendly ApartmentsChester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, NJWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJTarrytown, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ
Waldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYBoonton, NJNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYSingac, NJRiverdale, NJPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NY
Monticello, NYPaterson, NJWalden, NYBeacon, NYHawthorne, NJFranklin, NJWoodland Park, NJPeekskill, NYPompton Lakes, NJHamburg, NJTotowa, NJSuffern, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
Passaic County Community College