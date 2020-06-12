/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY
Cleveland Hill
1 Unit Available
6 Manlon Terrace
6 Manlon Terrace, Cheektowaga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Buffalo, NY is now available.
1 Unit Available
11 Lemans Drive
11 Lemans Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1202 sqft
Equivalent units also available.
Results within 1 mile of Cheektowaga
Sloan
1 Unit Available
10 Village Lane
10 Village Lane, Sloan, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity! This spacious 3 bedroom ranch has it all... Partially finished basement, attached garage with enclosed patio off the back and central air! Available for move in right away.
Kensington
1 Unit Available
98 Bickford Ave
98 Bickford Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom House - 98 Bickford - Beautiful 3 Bedroom House! Local establishments are within walking distance. Dollar General, Louis Texas Hots, Bailey Avenue Pizza.
Kensington
1 Unit Available
316 Millicent Avenue
316 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 316 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Cheektowaga
Leroy
1 Unit Available
271 Leroy Avenue
271 Leroy Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$875
3166 sqft
Beautifully Updated Upper Apartment. *** Bright Living room w/nice size coat closet, Formal dining room, New Kitchen and Bath. Huge Storage linen closet in hallway. 3 Large size Bedroom!! *** Storage space in Basement along with Laundry Hookups.
North Park
1 Unit Available
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with
1 Unit Available
688 Pleasant View Dr
688 Pleasant View Drive, Erie County, NY
FOR RENT: Beautiful 4 bed / 2.
Parkside
1 Unit Available
144 Greenfield Street
144 Greenfield Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor 1,500 sq. ft. 3BR apartment located in the highly sought-after Parkside area. This owner occupied double has been completely redone. Updated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in basement.
1 Unit Available
4130 Seneca Street
4130 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
ALL UTILITES INCLUDED! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! IN APARTMENT LAUNDRY! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this rare 4 bedroom 2 bath gorgeous apartment! Conveniently located near great shopping and recreation, including the
North Park
1 Unit Available
41 Sterling Avenue
41 Sterling Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Large, bright apartment on one of North Buffalo's best streets - Sterling Avenue. Just steps away from some of the best Hertel Avenue hot spots. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful original woodwork.
Leroy
1 Unit Available
31 Orchard Place
31 Orchard Place, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
2436 sqft
Owner grade three bedroom apartment, fully furnished, all utilities included. Bathroom: marble floors and walls, glass tile shower, concrete tub and counter-top.
Willert Park
1 Unit Available
59 Locust Street
59 Locust Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2496 sqft
Walking distance to *downtown *Roswell Park *UB School *Chippewa Includes dishwasher and microwave. Laundry hookups in front area of apartment.
Park Meadow
1 Unit Available
753 Crescent Avenue
753 Crescent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3058 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath upper. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer included. First month plus security deposit. Credit check. Virtual showings following COVID-19 guidelines.
Masten Park
1 Unit Available
47 Laurel Street
47 Laurel Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2710 sqft
Priced reduced. To relieve the financial hardship of Covid-19, seller is waiving 1st and 2nd month rents for qualified renters.
1 Unit Available
222 Frankhauser Road
222 Frankhauser Road, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Beautiful three-bedroom brick ranch located in Williamsville near UB North. Freshly painted, new kitchen counters with appliances. New blinds and some new light fixtures.
1 Unit Available
45 Stonington Lane
45 Stonington Ln, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
900 sqft
Stonington Park is located in a quiet setting, but has quick access to the 290 & 990 Expressways and just minutes from UB's North Campus. Private entranced apartments with in-unit washer & dryer. Rent includes: water, trash & basic cable TV.
1 Unit Available
469 Kaymar Drive
469 Kaymar Dr, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
2634 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath side-by-side duplex is located near UB's North Campus. The property is also close to all of the conveniences Niagara Falls Boulevard offers and has great access to the 290 & 990 Expressways.
1 Unit Available
249 Niagara Falls Boulevard
249 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Eggertsville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1631 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex close to shopping, bus, and UB.
Results within 10 miles of Cheektowaga
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
371 Lafayette ave. Upper
371 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 75026 3 Bed/Second Floor unit 1 bath Unfurnished 1,250 square feet $1,675 per month Credit and background check required Security deposit equals one month's rent
1 Unit Available
9 Aaron Trail
9 Aaron Trail, Erie County, NY
Elegant Custom Built Orchard Park Home - This elegant custom home is brand new, never been lived in. Ideal for entertaining with soaring cielings, spacious rooms, and a unique floor plan.
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
145 Breckenridge Street
145 Breckenridge Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
2280 sqft
Very clean 3 bedroom lower unit on the west side of Buffalo. Spacious apartment with a formal dining and living room, big kitchen with a center island, 3 good sized bedrooms and an enclosed porch off the side.
Forest
1 Unit Available
18 Ardmore pl Unit 2 (Upper )
18 Ardmore Place, Buffalo, NY
Upper (5 bedroom) unit located in the heart of Elmwood Village. This apartment has a huge living room and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. Spacious kitchen that includes a stove and fridge.
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
620 Auburn Avenue - 2
620 Auburn Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Must see completely renovated 4 bedroom in the heart of Elmwood Village. Just steps from the corner of Auburn and Elmwood. Walk to Lexington Co-Op, Panera Bread, Spot Coffee, 40 Thieves, Squeeze Juicery, Globe Market and many many more.