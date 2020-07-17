All apartments in Carthage
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

272 State Street, Apt.#1

272 State St · (315) 777-7871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

272 State St, Carthage, NY 13619

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 272 State Street, Apt.#1 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
dogs allowed
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Village of Carthage Rental - Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Village of Carthage Rental available 1 September 2018. Looking for modern and character then this rental is a MUST SEE. Located above Hawk Self Storage and within walking distance to stores, restaurants and the gym. 15 Minute commute to Fort Drum. Rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer, refuse removal and recycling. There are coin operated washing machine and dryers on premises. This won't last long. Schedule your showing today!!!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4293546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 State Street, Apt.#1 have any available units?
272 State Street, Apt.#1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 272 State Street, Apt.#1 currently offering any rent specials?
272 State Street, Apt.#1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 State Street, Apt.#1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 State Street, Apt.#1 is pet friendly.
Does 272 State Street, Apt.#1 offer parking?
No, 272 State Street, Apt.#1 does not offer parking.
Does 272 State Street, Apt.#1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 State Street, Apt.#1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 State Street, Apt.#1 have a pool?
No, 272 State Street, Apt.#1 does not have a pool.
Does 272 State Street, Apt.#1 have accessible units?
No, 272 State Street, Apt.#1 does not have accessible units.
Does 272 State Street, Apt.#1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 State Street, Apt.#1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 272 State Street, Apt.#1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 State Street, Apt.#1 does not have units with air conditioning.
