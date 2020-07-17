272 State Street, Apt.#1

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym dogs allowed

Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Village of Carthage Rental - Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Village of Carthage Rental available 1 September 2018. Looking for modern and character then this rental is a MUST SEE. Located above Hawk Self Storage and within walking distance to stores, restaurants and the gym. 15 Minute commute to Fort Drum. Rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer, refuse removal and recycling. There are coin operated washing machine and dryers on premises. This won't last long. Schedule your showing today!!!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4293546)