Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Single stall garage for storage. Minutes to Ft. Drum. Very short walk to downtown Carthage. Pets are allowed. Water/Sewer, Heat and electric included. Apartment has washer and dryer hookups. Call Conley's Rental Management between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM Monday through Friday for a showing at 315-405-8197.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.