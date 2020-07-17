849 Delaware Avenue

Amenities

Experience one of WNY’s most premier lobbies upon entry and excellent view of the city from the building’s exclusive rooftop deck. This exquisite FULLY FURNISHED & All UTILITIES INCLUDED 1 bed 1.5 bath condo is located three stories up offering views to the Medical Campus and Downtown from the comfort of your apartment. The property boasts newer laminate floors throughout the open plan kitchen, living and dining room. Inside the kitchen newer granite counters set on top of tasteful maple cabinetry and complemented by stainless steel appliances. Down the hall from the spacious living area, the private bedroom featuring a master bath ensuite recently remodeled with a walk-in tile slate shower, and perfect half bath in the hall for guests. Unique to this unit is the best attached garage in the building -single bay and short steps from the lobby! Ample storage in the basement! Rent includes all gas, electric, water, sewer, snow removal, landscaping, exterior maintenance, common area maintenance & amenities.