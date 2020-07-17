All apartments in Buffalo
849 Delaware Avenue

849 Delaware Avenue · (716) 587-2903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

849 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209
Bryant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 867 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lobby
Experience one of WNY’s most premier lobbies upon entry and excellent view of the city from the building’s exclusive rooftop deck. This exquisite FULLY FURNISHED & All UTILITIES INCLUDED 1 bed 1.5 bath condo is located three stories up offering views to the Medical Campus and Downtown from the comfort of your apartment. The property boasts newer laminate floors throughout the open plan kitchen, living and dining room. Inside the kitchen newer granite counters set on top of tasteful maple cabinetry and complemented by stainless steel appliances. Down the hall from the spacious living area, the private bedroom featuring a master bath ensuite recently remodeled with a walk-in tile slate shower, and perfect half bath in the hall for guests. Unique to this unit is the best attached garage in the building -single bay and short steps from the lobby! Ample storage in the basement! Rent includes all gas, electric, water, sewer, snow removal, landscaping, exterior maintenance, common area maintenance & amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

