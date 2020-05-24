All apartments in Buffalo
7 East Depew Avenue - 2
Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:03 AM

7 East Depew Avenue - 2

7 E Depew Ave · (716) 725-4456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 E Depew Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214
Starin Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2-bedroom unit within walking distance of SUNY Buffalo's South Campus. For $1000 you have access to everything you could want: modern galley kitchen with a stainless steel stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and spacious breakfast space, a large living room, dining room, two large bedrooms with closet space, and an updated bathroom! ALL UTILITIES except electricity are included. There are new washers and dryers installed on site, and you are walking distance from innumerable amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 have any available units?
7 East Depew Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 7 East Depew Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
7 East Depew Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 East Depew Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
