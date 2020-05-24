7 East Depew Avenue - 2

Amenities

Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2-bedroom unit within walking distance of SUNY Buffalo's South Campus. For $1000 you have access to everything you could want: modern galley kitchen with a stainless steel stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and spacious breakfast space, a large living room, dining room, two large bedrooms with closet space, and an updated bathroom! ALL UTILITIES except electricity are included. There are new washers and dryers installed on site, and you are walking distance from innumerable amenities.