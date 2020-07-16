All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

612 Lafayette Ave

612 Lafayette Avenue · (716) 849-1234
Location

612 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222
Albright

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning furnished (or unfurnished) one bedroom apartment in the Elmwood Village! This newly renovated 3rd floor unit is is full of charm and wonderful natural light (skylights!)Tenants of 612 Lafayette will have access to on premise laundry, garage parking, peaceful outdoor space and ALL of the sought after Elmwood village amenities in this prime location. This rental is all inclusive- electric,gas, heat, central a/c, cable and wifi. Pack your bags and move right in! *long and short term lease options available*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Lafayette Ave have any available units?
612 Lafayette Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 612 Lafayette Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
612 Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
No, 612 Lafayette Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 612 Lafayette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 612 Lafayette Ave offers parking.
Does 612 Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Lafayette Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 612 Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 612 Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 612 Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Lafayette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
