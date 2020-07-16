612 Lafayette Ave

Amenities

Stunning furnished (or unfurnished) one bedroom apartment in the Elmwood Village! This newly renovated 3rd floor unit is is full of charm and wonderful natural light (skylights!)Tenants of 612 Lafayette will have access to on premise laundry, garage parking, peaceful outdoor space and ALL of the sought after Elmwood village amenities in this prime location. This rental is all inclusive- electric,gas, heat, central a/c, cable and wifi. Pack your bags and move right in! *long and short term lease options available*