Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Priced reduced. To relieve the financial hardship of Covid-19, seller is waiving 1st and 2nd month rents for qualified renters. Conveniently located close to Downtown and Medical Corridor, this spacious, beautifully remodeled, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath upper unit features: updated kitchen, carpeting, interior paint throughout, completely new bathroom, all new windows, separate entry from the downstairs unit and more. A MUST SEE RENTAL! Nothing to do but move in!