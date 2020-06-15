371 Lafayette ave. Upper

Amenities
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 75026
3 Bed/Second Floor unit
1 bath
Unfurnished
1,250 square feet
$1,675 per month
Credit and background check required
Security deposit equals one month's rent ($1675)
Very close to Elmwood Village restaurants and shops. Quiet neighborhood
Private covered patio off living room
Beautiful hardwood trim, Hardwood Floors, new kitchens & bathrooms, beautiful fixtures, new appliances, (Fridge, stove & dishwasher)
Electric bill & Gas is paid by landlord
Water, trash and recycling paid by landlord
One parking spot included (Garage spots will be available but at an additional fee)
Washer and dryer are on premise
No more than 2 pets per apartment (dogs under 25 lbs)
250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet.
Gas, cable and internet are paid by tenant. (new efficient furnace)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75026
