371 Lafayette ave. Upper

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 75026



3 Bed/Second Floor unit

1 bath

Unfurnished

1,250 square feet

$1,675 per month

Credit and background check required

Security deposit equals one month's rent ($1675)

Very close to Elmwood Village restaurants and shops. Quiet neighborhood

Private covered patio off living room

Beautiful hardwood trim, Hardwood Floors, new kitchens & bathrooms, beautiful fixtures, new appliances, (Fridge, stove & dishwasher)

Electric bill & Gas is paid by landlord

Water, trash and recycling paid by landlord

One parking spot included (Garage spots will be available but at an additional fee)

Washer and dryer are on premise

No more than 2 pets per apartment (dogs under 25 lbs)

250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet.

Gas, cable and internet are paid by tenant. (new efficient furnace)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75026

Property Id 75026



(RLNE5843365)