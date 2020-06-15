All apartments in Buffalo
371 Lafayette ave. Upper

371 Lafayette Avenue · (716) 725-5840
Location

371 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14213
Grant Ferry

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Upper · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 75026

3 Bed/Second Floor unit
1 bath
Unfurnished
1,250 square feet
$1,675 per month
Credit and background check required
Security deposit equals one month's rent ($1675)
Very close to Elmwood Village restaurants and shops. Quiet neighborhood
Private covered patio off living room
Beautiful hardwood trim, Hardwood Floors, new kitchens & bathrooms, beautiful fixtures, new appliances, (Fridge, stove & dishwasher)
Electric bill & Gas is paid by landlord
Water, trash and recycling paid by landlord
One parking spot included (Garage spots will be available but at an additional fee)
Washer and dryer are on premise
No more than 2 pets per apartment (dogs under 25 lbs)
250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet.
Gas, cable and internet are paid by tenant. (new efficient furnace)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75026
Property Id 75026

(RLNE5843365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Lafayette ave. Upper have any available units?
371 Lafayette ave. Upper has a unit available for $1,675 per month.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 371 Lafayette ave. Upper have?
Some of 371 Lafayette ave. Upper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Lafayette ave. Upper currently offering any rent specials?
371 Lafayette ave. Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Lafayette ave. Upper pet-friendly?
No, 371 Lafayette ave. Upper is not pet friendly.
Does 371 Lafayette ave. Upper offer parking?
Yes, 371 Lafayette ave. Upper does offer parking.
Does 371 Lafayette ave. Upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 Lafayette ave. Upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Lafayette ave. Upper have a pool?
No, 371 Lafayette ave. Upper does not have a pool.
Does 371 Lafayette ave. Upper have accessible units?
No, 371 Lafayette ave. Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Lafayette ave. Upper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Lafayette ave. Upper has units with dishwashers.
