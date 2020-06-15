3124 Main St

Amenities
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370
This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.
Small rooms with no plumbing start a $400, Rooms with plumbing are $450 and the large room with no plumbing is $425. Wifi will be included once 3 rooms are rented out as well as security cameras. garage space available, 1 car garage for $50 a month and 2 car garage for $100 a month. REQUIREMENTS:
Proof of business, DBA and/or LLC and proof of business insurance. 1st-month rent + deposit. 6 months lease terms.
Front Commercial space is $700 a month with a 1 year lease, $750 next lease season. Requirements, Proof of business, DBA and/or LLC and proof of business insurance.
No Pets Allowed
