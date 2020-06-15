All apartments in Buffalo
3124 Main St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3124 Main St

3124 Main Street · (716) 579-8618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3124 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214
LaSalle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 0.5 baths, $400 · Avail. now

$400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 0.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370

DO NOT APPLY ONLINE.
This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.
Small rooms with no plumbing start a $400, Rooms with plumbing are $450 and the large room with no plumbing is $425. Wifi will be included once 3 rooms are rented out as well as security cameras. garage space available, 1 car garage for $50 a month and 2 car garage for $100 a month. REQUIREMENTS:
Proof of business, DBA and/or LLC and proof of business insurance. 1st-month rent + deposit. 6 months lease terms.
Front Commercial space is $700 a month with a 1 year lease, $750 next lease season. Requirements, Proof of business, DBA and/or LLC and proof of business insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205370
Property Id 205370

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Main St have any available units?
3124 Main St has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 3124 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 3124 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 3124 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 3124 Main St does offer parking.
Does 3124 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Main St have a pool?
No, 3124 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Main St have accessible units?
No, 3124 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3124 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3124 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3124 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
