3124 Main St

This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.

Small rooms with no plumbing start a $400, Rooms with plumbing are $450 and the large room with no plumbing is $425. Wifi will be included once 3 rooms are rented out as well as security cameras. garage space available, 1 car garage for $50 a month and 2 car garage for $100 a month. REQUIREMENTS:

Proof of business, DBA and/or LLC and proof of business insurance. 1st-month rent + deposit. 6 months lease terms.

Front Commercial space is $700 a month with a 1 year lease, $750 next lease season. Requirements, Proof of business, DBA and/or LLC and proof of business insurance.

