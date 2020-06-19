2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite

Amenities

parking air conditioning some paid utils

FOR RENT: Prime Main Street location in North Buffalo! Commercial square footage available 533 sq. ft. office sitting on highly visible corner lot next to the NFTA Amherst Street Subway Station. Property features a private parking lot for tenants and visitors. Current build-out has several offices and a shared restroom. Space could be used for office, retail, studios, and more - bring your ideas! Offered at $750/month on a gross lease with heat, a/c and electric included.



First month's rent and security deposit required at lease signing. Please submit the required online rental application at www.buffalocityliving.com/apply first.



How we qualify applicants:

>Previous landlord references

>Employment references

>Dates of eviction (if any)

>Current household income (Please note that we require applicants to prove their household income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent in order to qualify. Housing assistance payment amounts can be counted as part of the income requirement.)



>Credit and criminal background check - minimum *625 FICO credit score required (*conditional approvals may be available for one co-signer and/or applicant with a minimum 525 FICO credit score who pay last month's rent up-front.)



