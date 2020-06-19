All apartments in Buffalo
2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite

2626 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

2626 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214
Leroy

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
FOR RENT: Prime Main Street location in North Buffalo! Commercial square footage available 533 sq. ft. office sitting on highly visible corner lot next to the NFTA Amherst Street Subway Station. Property features a private parking lot for tenants and visitors. Current build-out has several offices and a shared restroom. Space could be used for office, retail, studios, and more - bring your ideas! Offered at $750/month on a gross lease with heat, a/c and electric included.

First month's rent and security deposit required at lease signing. Please submit the required online rental application at www.buffalocityliving.com/apply first.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY HOUSING
How we qualify applicants:
>Previous landlord references
>Employment references
>Dates of eviction (if any)
>Current household income (Please note that we require applicants to prove their household income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent in order to qualify. Housing assistance payment amounts can be counted as part of the income requirement.)

>Credit and criminal background check - minimum *625 FICO credit score required (*conditional approvals may be available for one co-signer and/or applicant with a minimum 525 FICO credit score who pay last month's rent up-front.)

Advertised by Buffalo City Living, LLC, NY Licensed Real Estate Broker, 2626 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite have any available units?
2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite is not pet friendly.
Does 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite does offer parking.
Does 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite have a pool?
No, 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite have accessible units?
No, 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite has units with air conditioning.
