Buffalo, NY
246 York Bay
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

246 York Bay

246 York Street · (585) 734-3361
Buffalo
Location

246 York Street, Buffalo, NY 14222
Bryant

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2680 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful New Build Spacious Colonial. Never Lived in, this home is Move In Ready. Open Layout - Large living room with gas fireplace, Bright Kitchen with Island, Morning Room, and an additional room that can be used as a Dining Room or Family Room. 9 Foot ceilings and Luxury Vinyl Flooring on first floor. Master suite with an amazingly large walk in closet and private bath. Spacious bedrooms all have walkin closets. Enjoy the quiet Cul de Sac and wooded back yard. 2 Car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 York Bay have any available units?
246 York Bay has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 246 York Bay currently offering any rent specials?
246 York Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 York Bay pet-friendly?
No, 246 York Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 246 York Bay offer parking?
Yes, 246 York Bay offers parking.
Does 246 York Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 York Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 York Bay have a pool?
No, 246 York Bay does not have a pool.
Does 246 York Bay have accessible units?
No, 246 York Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 246 York Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 York Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 York Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 York Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
