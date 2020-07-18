246 York Bay

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful New Build Spacious Colonial. Never Lived in, this home is Move In Ready. Open Layout - Large living room with gas fireplace, Bright Kitchen with Island, Morning Room, and an additional room that can be used as a Dining Room or Family Room. 9 Foot ceilings and Luxury Vinyl Flooring on first floor. Master suite with an amazingly large walk in closet and private bath. Spacious bedrooms all have walkin closets. Enjoy the quiet Cul de Sac and wooded back yard. 2 Car attached garage.