241 Timon Street - Upper

INTRODUCTORY SPECIAL OF $100 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT, $750/M THEREAFTER



Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedroom upper! Just minutes from the Buffalo Museum of Science, the Broadway Market, major highways, stores, and more, this unit features:



*private upper porch

*large windows, lots of natural light

*ample cabinet space

* bonus room

*refrigerator included

* spacious kitchen

* freshly painted

* stove negotiable



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non-refundable but is transferable for 30 days! Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. . Owner pays water, garbage, and sewer. Sorry, no pets please. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Street parking only.



Please visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to inquire and/or fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. All persons age 18yrs or older must apply separately. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.