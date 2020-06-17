All apartments in Buffalo
241 Timon Street - Upper

241 Timon Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 Timon Street, Buffalo, NY 14208
Kingsley

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
INTRODUCTORY SPECIAL OF $100 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT, $750/M THEREAFTER

Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedroom upper! Just minutes from the Buffalo Museum of Science, the Broadway Market, major highways, stores, and more, this unit features:

*private upper porch
*large windows, lots of natural light
*ample cabinet space
* bonus room
*refrigerator included
* spacious kitchen
* freshly painted
* stove negotiable

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non-refundable but is transferable for 30 days! Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. . Owner pays water, garbage, and sewer. Sorry, no pets please. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Street parking only.

Please visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to inquire and/or fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. All persons age 18yrs or older must apply separately. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

