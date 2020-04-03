203 West Tupper, Lower

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Check out this 3 BR, 1 Bath, Lower Apartment with off-street parking. The interior has just been recently refreshed, providing a bright, modern feel to this classic, Buffalo double. The spacious Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen make for comfortable living. 2 good-sized bedrooms with a smaller 3rd that works well as a Home Office. Features include handsome pine floors, period moldings, large pantry and good ceiling height. Free, shared laundry in Basement. Attic available for storage. A single, small pet may be possible. Short walk to Downtown and Allentown. Easy commute to Medical Campus. No smoking. Call/text today!