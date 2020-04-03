All apartments in Buffalo
203 West Tupper, Lower
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

203 West Tupper, Lower

203 West Tupper Street · (716) 887-3891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 West Tupper Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
Allen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this 3 BR, 1 Bath, Lower Apartment with off-street parking. The interior has just been recently refreshed, providing a bright, modern feel to this classic, Buffalo double. The spacious Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen make for comfortable living. 2 good-sized bedrooms with a smaller 3rd that works well as a Home Office. Features include handsome pine floors, period moldings, large pantry and good ceiling height. Free, shared laundry in Basement. Attic available for storage. A single, small pet may be possible. Short walk to Downtown and Allentown. Easy commute to Medical Campus. No smoking. Call/text today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 West Tupper, Lower have any available units?
203 West Tupper, Lower has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 203 West Tupper, Lower currently offering any rent specials?
203 West Tupper, Lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 West Tupper, Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 West Tupper, Lower is pet friendly.
Does 203 West Tupper, Lower offer parking?
Yes, 203 West Tupper, Lower does offer parking.
Does 203 West Tupper, Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 West Tupper, Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 West Tupper, Lower have a pool?
No, 203 West Tupper, Lower does not have a pool.
Does 203 West Tupper, Lower have accessible units?
No, 203 West Tupper, Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 203 West Tupper, Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 West Tupper, Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 West Tupper, Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 West Tupper, Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
