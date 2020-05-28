All apartments in Buffalo
153 Goulding Avenue - lower
153 Goulding Avenue - lower

153 Goulding Avenue · (716) 271-8106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
153 Goulding Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14208
Please look for the walk-through videos posted on our https://youtu.be/CwxwgYV-A24 page and FaceBook. Due to Covid -19 Showing are limited to video walk-through only.

Rent includes lawn care, water, and garbage. Tenants pay and provide snow removal, gas, and power.

This home in the Hamlin park district has a large bonus room perfect for storage and more. Landry hook ups are in the basement and are marked for tenants. Credit and background checks apply. Email Glenn with any questions you may have at KommonGrowth@gmail.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Goulding Avenue - lower have any available units?
153 Goulding Avenue - lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 153 Goulding Avenue - lower currently offering any rent specials?
153 Goulding Avenue - lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Goulding Avenue - lower pet-friendly?
No, 153 Goulding Avenue - lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 153 Goulding Avenue - lower offer parking?
No, 153 Goulding Avenue - lower does not offer parking.
Does 153 Goulding Avenue - lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Goulding Avenue - lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Goulding Avenue - lower have a pool?
No, 153 Goulding Avenue - lower does not have a pool.
Does 153 Goulding Avenue - lower have accessible units?
No, 153 Goulding Avenue - lower does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Goulding Avenue - lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Goulding Avenue - lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Goulding Avenue - lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Goulding Avenue - lower does not have units with air conditioning.
