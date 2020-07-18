135 Elmwood Avenue - 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful Apartment with a Beautiful Deal- First Month's Rent is Free!



Newly renovated, spacious, one bedroom apartment located near vibrant Allentown. You'll love the large, naturally well-lit living room with bay windows overlooking Elmwood Avenue. The beautifully updated kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances. Relax on the balcony or enjoy a short walk to one of the many restaurants, shops and parks in the area. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Buffalo, the Medical Campus and Shea's Performing Arts Center.



$1050/Month,$1200 Security Fee

$150/Month Utility Fee which includes electric, water ,gas, WiFi and trash removal.

One Month Free Rent Special-$1200 will be deducted from the first full month's rent.

Cats are welcome with an additional non-refundable pet deposit.

Income verification, background and credit checks are required.



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/e2iventuresllc