1073 Grant Street - 6
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1073 Grant Street - 6

1073 Grant St · (716) 215-2627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1073 Grant St, Buffalo, NY 14207
Black Rock

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Welcome home to Black Rock Village!

The Village offers recently updated units in the up and coming Black Rock neighborhood. Fresh paint, new flooring and updated appliances round out this property renovation.

Our units are conveniently located next to the Chandler St resurgence including Tappo, Thinman Brewery, Brine + Barrel, Food E complex, and soon to be Swim Club, just to name a few! Also close to Buff State, Wegmans, TOPS, and Target!

Offering 1 and 2 bedroom units.

-$860/month, $940/security
-$80 monthly utility fee
-Utilities include electric, water, trash removal and WIFI
-Tenants are responsible for gas.
-Income Verification, background and credit checks are required for this property.

Check us out at https://blackrockvillage.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Grant Street - 6 have any available units?
1073 Grant Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1073 Grant Street - 6 have?
Some of 1073 Grant Street - 6's amenities include cats allowed, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Grant Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Grant Street - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Grant Street - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1073 Grant Street - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1073 Grant Street - 6 offer parking?
No, 1073 Grant Street - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 1073 Grant Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 Grant Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Grant Street - 6 have a pool?
Yes, 1073 Grant Street - 6 has a pool.
Does 1073 Grant Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1073 Grant Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Grant Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 Grant Street - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
