1073 Grant Street - 6

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly pool internet access

Welcome home to Black Rock Village!



The Village offers recently updated units in the up and coming Black Rock neighborhood. Fresh paint, new flooring and updated appliances round out this property renovation.



Our units are conveniently located next to the Chandler St resurgence including Tappo, Thinman Brewery, Brine + Barrel, Food E complex, and soon to be Swim Club, just to name a few! Also close to Buff State, Wegmans, TOPS, and Target!



Offering 1 and 2 bedroom units.



-$860/month, $940/security

-$80 monthly utility fee

-Utilities include electric, water, trash removal and WIFI

-Tenants are responsible for gas.

-Income Verification, background and credit checks are required for this property.



Check us out at https://blackrockvillage.com/