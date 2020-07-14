308 AUBURN CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

This tri-level, sunny end unit townhouse is pristine and ready for you! It offers an updated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, and 1car garage. The fully finished basement has a full bathroom, laundry and a gas fireplace and it walks out to a spacious patio. The deck overlooks a quiet common lawn area with lots of flowers and shrubbery. One car garage and driveway space for two more cars plus visitor parking nearby. The complex offers an inground pool for enjoyment. Available for rent beginning 8/15/20. This is a great neighborhood and a great deal. Must have 700+ credit score, household income over $100k.