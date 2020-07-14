All apartments in Brinckerhoff
308 AUBURN CT

308 Auburn Court · No Longer Available
Location

308 Auburn Court, Brinckerhoff, NY 12524
Brinckerhoff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This tri-level, sunny end unit townhouse is pristine and ready for you! It offers an updated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, and 1car garage. The fully finished basement has a full bathroom, laundry and a gas fireplace and it walks out to a spacious patio. The deck overlooks a quiet common lawn area with lots of flowers and shrubbery. One car garage and driveway space for two more cars plus visitor parking nearby. The complex offers an inground pool for enjoyment. Available for rent beginning 8/15/20. This is a great neighborhood and a great deal. Must have 700+ credit score, household income over $100k.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 AUBURN CT have any available units?
308 AUBURN CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 308 AUBURN CT have?
Some of 308 AUBURN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 AUBURN CT currently offering any rent specials?
308 AUBURN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 AUBURN CT pet-friendly?
No, 308 AUBURN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brinckerhoff.
Does 308 AUBURN CT offer parking?
Yes, 308 AUBURN CT offers parking.
Does 308 AUBURN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 AUBURN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 AUBURN CT have a pool?
Yes, 308 AUBURN CT has a pool.
Does 308 AUBURN CT have accessible units?
No, 308 AUBURN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 308 AUBURN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 AUBURN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 AUBURN CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 AUBURN CT has units with air conditioning.
