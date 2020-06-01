All apartments in Brighton
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:01 PM

296 Glen Ellyn

296 Glen Ellyn Way · (585) 756-7460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

296 Glen Ellyn Way, Brighton, NY 14618
Rose Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1327 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great duplex, 2 story, new kitchen w/new: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microhood! New counter top and new flooring! Hardwood flooring throughout! Two bedrooms on second floor w/full bath! Third floor is finished with fresh paint & new carpeting - great space for play room or office area! Living room, dining room & bonus room on first floor! thermal windows w/custom blinds throughout! Vinyl siding! Off street parking! Bus line within a few steps! Laundry hook ups in basement! Walking distance to all conveniences & religious buildings! Move in condition! No smoking and no pets! Tenant to supply a credit report and to pay first month's rent plus security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Glen Ellyn have any available units?
296 Glen Ellyn has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 296 Glen Ellyn have?
Some of 296 Glen Ellyn's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 Glen Ellyn currently offering any rent specials?
296 Glen Ellyn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Glen Ellyn pet-friendly?
No, 296 Glen Ellyn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 296 Glen Ellyn offer parking?
Yes, 296 Glen Ellyn does offer parking.
Does 296 Glen Ellyn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Glen Ellyn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Glen Ellyn have a pool?
No, 296 Glen Ellyn does not have a pool.
Does 296 Glen Ellyn have accessible units?
No, 296 Glen Ellyn does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Glen Ellyn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 Glen Ellyn has units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Glen Ellyn have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Glen Ellyn does not have units with air conditioning.
