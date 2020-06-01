296 Glen Ellyn

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great duplex, 2 story, new kitchen w/new: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microhood! New counter top and new flooring! Hardwood flooring throughout! Two bedrooms on second floor w/full bath! Third floor is finished with fresh paint & new carpeting - great space for play room or office area! Living room, dining room & bonus room on first floor! thermal windows w/custom blinds throughout! Vinyl siding! Off street parking! Bus line within a few steps! Laundry hook ups in basement! Walking distance to all conveniences & religious buildings! Move in condition! No smoking and no pets! Tenant to supply a credit report and to pay first month's rent plus security deposit.