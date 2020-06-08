All apartments in Brighton
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:01 PM

11 Sutton Place

11 Sutton Place · (585) 455-2634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Sutton Place, Brighton, NY 14620

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch located in the heart of Brighton in a quiet cul-de-sac setting. Close to U of R/University of Rochester, URMC/University of Rochester Medical Center, Strong, and Highland Hospital, as well as only minutes away from the Brighton Library and Twelve Corners! FRESHLY PAINTED rooms, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, Two living rooms, a large breakfast bar, NEW APPLIANCES, and AC/central air as well! Also listed for sale. Utilities are not included in the rent. Tenant responsible for property maintenance (lawn care, snow, etc).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Sutton Place have any available units?
11 Sutton Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Sutton Place have?
Some of 11 Sutton Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Sutton Place currently offering any rent specials?
11 Sutton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Sutton Place pet-friendly?
No, 11 Sutton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 11 Sutton Place offer parking?
No, 11 Sutton Place does not offer parking.
Does 11 Sutton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Sutton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Sutton Place have a pool?
No, 11 Sutton Place does not have a pool.
Does 11 Sutton Place have accessible units?
No, 11 Sutton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Sutton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Sutton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Sutton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Sutton Place has units with air conditioning.
