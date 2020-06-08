11 Sutton Place

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch located in the heart of Brighton in a quiet cul-de-sac setting. Close to U of R/University of Rochester, URMC/University of Rochester Medical Center, Strong, and Highland Hospital, as well as only minutes away from the Brighton Library and Twelve Corners! FRESHLY PAINTED rooms, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, Two living rooms, a large breakfast bar, NEW APPLIANCES, and AC/central air as well! Also listed for sale. Utilities are not included in the rent. Tenant responsible for property maintenance (lawn care, snow, etc).