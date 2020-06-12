23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Black River, NY

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
169 Howe Street
169 Howe Street, Black River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
Located in the Village of Black River close to Fort Drum. 2 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the home, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a separate walk-in shower and bath with double vanity.
Results within 5 miles of Black River
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
39 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1300 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1203 sqft
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
21492 Miser Hill Rd
21492 Miser Road, Jefferson County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1395 sqft
Country 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Rental in Black River - If you are looking for a rental in the Country make sure to check out this 2 Bedroom /1 Bath mobile home that is available for immediate occupancy.
Results within 10 miles of Black River
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
994 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
58 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 S. Rutland Street
222 S Rutland St, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
1433 sqft
2-3 Bedroom Ready NOw~~ - 2-3 Bedroom Upper unit available now. This apartment features good size living room with adorable window bench and other original woodwork.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
425 Gaffney Drive, 3
425 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
435 Gaffney Drive, 6
435 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH 1 YEAR LEASE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
405 Gaffney Drive, 8
405 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1211 Faichney Drive, 5
1211 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & ELECTRIC FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MOVE IN! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
415 Gaffney Drive, 1
415 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1213 Faichney Drive, 1
1213 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & UTILITY FREE JUNE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1229 Faichney Drive, 5
1229 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Faichney Drive, 5
1201 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, lawn care and basic cable. Tenant pays all electric and the heat and hot water are electric.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
385 Gaffney Drive, 4
385 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $800 (*monthly rate for a six month lease). Special only available with a 6 month lease. Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
125 North Hamilton Street
125 South Hamilton Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
896 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom lower unit. Close to bus, shopping and amenities. Lawn care included. Water included.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Faichney Drive, 5
1215 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1227 Faichney Drive, 6
1227 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Faichney Drive, 5
1217 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$810
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $810 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1225 Faichney Drive, 4
1225 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Faichney Drive, 1
1223 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1233 Faichney Drive, 3
1233 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $875 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

