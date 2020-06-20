All apartments in Binghamton
Find more places like 58 South Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Binghamton, NY
/
58 South Washington
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:58 PM

58 South Washington

58 South Washington Street · (607) 722-0722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Binghamton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

58 South Washington Street, Binghamton, NY 13903
Southside East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Extremely Large 3 bedroom apartment. $1800 due at signing. Private front deck and driveway. Large Kitchen with dining room/second living room.
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Photos, spa/neuter certificate, current vaccination record $250 non-refundable pet deposit. Washer/dryer hook up. Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn mowing/care.
Large back yard shared with other tenant. Walking distance to bus route, groceries, restaurants.
Application, copy of credit report and background check. Landlord can do a virtual tour where needed.
*Landlord is the listing agent and Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 South Washington have any available units?
58 South Washington has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Binghamton, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Binghamton Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 South Washington have?
Some of 58 South Washington's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 South Washington currently offering any rent specials?
58 South Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 South Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 South Washington is pet friendly.
Does 58 South Washington offer parking?
No, 58 South Washington does not offer parking.
Does 58 South Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 South Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 South Washington have a pool?
No, 58 South Washington does not have a pool.
Does 58 South Washington have accessible units?
No, 58 South Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 58 South Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 South Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 58 South Washington?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 Front
50 Front Street
Binghamton, NY 13905

Similar Pages

Binghamton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYDunmore, PAWalton, NY
Scranton, PACayuga Heights, NY
Cortland, NYJohnson City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Westside

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornell University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity