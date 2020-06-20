58 South Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Extremely Large 3 bedroom apartment. $1800 due at signing. Private front deck and driveway. Large Kitchen with dining room/second living room.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Photos, spa/neuter certificate, current vaccination record $250 non-refundable pet deposit. Washer/dryer hook up. Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn mowing/care.

Large back yard shared with other tenant. Walking distance to bus route, groceries, restaurants.

Application, copy of credit report and background check. Landlord can do a virtual tour where needed.

*Landlord is the listing agent and Licensed Real Estate Salesperson