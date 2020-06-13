Apartment List
/
NY
/
beacon
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beacon, NY

Finding an apartment in Beacon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beacon
1 Unit Available
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beacon
1 Unit Available
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
812 PONDVIEW LOOP
812 Pondview Loop, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2850 sqft
Terrific end-unit in Holly Ridge, larger than most units with 2000 above ground sq/ft and 1st floor master bedroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, circular breakfast nook, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement for storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
142 BELVEDERE RD
142 Belvedere Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
FULLY RESTORED 2 BEDROOM BRICK CAPE WITH HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
Fishkill Village
9 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
67 Renwick St
67 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Stylish Apartment with Lots of Amenities Along Liberty St Corridor (Studio) - This apartment features beautiful design and many amenities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
153 Lander Street Studio
153 Lander Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$900
500 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/01/20 Charming Lander Street Studio - Property Id: 300696 This private, charming studio is in the back of a row house with its own private entrance on the side.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 06/30/20 Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5836823)

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
496 Liberty St
496 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful Apt, water View Near Newburgh Collage - Property Id: 236856 Renovated Like Brand NEW. the pictures will tell you more than words...... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236856 Property Id 236856 (RLNE5624435)

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
18 West St
18 West Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Beautiful completely updated studio apartment!!!! - Spacious Studio apartment located in prime area in the city of Newburgh.....

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
87 Ann St
87 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
Spacious, bright apartment, Liberty Street - Property Id: 83146 Beautiful 2+ bedroom apartment located right in the heart of the rapidly revitalizing Liberty St / Broadway corridor in Newburgh, NY.
Results within 10 miles of Beacon

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Marlboro
1 Unit Available
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3 Pine Terrace Road, #206
3 Pine Terrace Road, Highland Falls, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER for this roomy one bedroom in Peregrine Hall Apartments. Close to pharmacy, supermarket, restaurants, pubs, shops, library and post office.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wappingers Falls
1 Unit Available
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Beacon, NY

Finding an apartment in Beacon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Beacon 1 BedroomsBeacon 2 BedroomsBeacon 3 Bedrooms
Beacon Apartments with BalconyBeacon Apartments with GarageBeacon Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beacon Apartments with ParkingBeacon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeacon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTYonkers, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Franklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYScarsdale, NYKingston, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NY
Middletown, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYMechanicstown, NYNewburgh, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University