Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

4851 Brunello Dr

4851 Brunello Drive · (833) 367-6963
Location

4851 Brunello Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2595 · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Single Family House in Reno

This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage home features 2,102 Sq. of modern farmhouse style living space in the gated community of Sonoma II off of Vista Blvd in Sparks. The property features common area plank flooring, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, oven, microwave, stove top, dishwasher and granite counter tops. Other items include Fire place in living area, office space off to the right of entry, HVAC System, Washer and Dryer provided. Enjoy lush mature landscaping for a private-park like feel, alone with a custom pergola patio provides a relaxing environment with rock fountain that runs year round, to be serviced periodically by owner. Property located next to common area walkway for extra privacy

The unit is close to Pinocchio's, Spanish Springs Center, Pizza Plus – Vista, Lighthouse Coffee, Bud Beasley Elementary School, Las Trojes Mexican Restaurant, Miguel Sepulveda Elementary School and many more.

Property Address: 4851 Brunello Dr., Sparks, Washoe, Nevada, 89436.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4851 Brunello Dr have any available units?
4851 Brunello Dr has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4851 Brunello Dr have?
Some of 4851 Brunello Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4851 Brunello Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Brunello Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 Brunello Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4851 Brunello Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4851 Brunello Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4851 Brunello Dr offers parking.
Does 4851 Brunello Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4851 Brunello Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 Brunello Dr have a pool?
No, 4851 Brunello Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4851 Brunello Dr have accessible units?
No, 4851 Brunello Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 Brunello Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4851 Brunello Dr has units with dishwashers.
