Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Single Family House in Reno



This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage home features 2,102 Sq. of modern farmhouse style living space in the gated community of Sonoma II off of Vista Blvd in Sparks. The property features common area plank flooring, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, oven, microwave, stove top, dishwasher and granite counter tops. Other items include Fire place in living area, office space off to the right of entry, HVAC System, Washer and Dryer provided. Enjoy lush mature landscaping for a private-park like feel, alone with a custom pergola patio provides a relaxing environment with rock fountain that runs year round, to be serviced periodically by owner. Property located next to common area walkway for extra privacy



The unit is close to Pinocchio's, Spanish Springs Center, Pizza Plus – Vista, Lighthouse Coffee, Bud Beasley Elementary School, Las Trojes Mexican Restaurant, Miguel Sepulveda Elementary School and many more.



Property Address: 4851 Brunello Dr., Sparks, Washoe, Nevada, 89436.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887886)