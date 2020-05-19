All apartments in Kingsbury
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

331 Tramway Drive

331 Tramway Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1752638
Location

331 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV 89449

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Amenities

pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Cozy mountain condo by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. One bed, one bathroom. Owner pays water/sewer, snow removal, and HOA fees. Comes with refrigerator and access to community pool and hot tub. Showings can be set up through www.Rently.com. To access unit go through front door and down the staircase to the right to the bottom floor. All applications can be completed on our website at; www.nvpropertymanager.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Tramway Drive have any available units?
331 Tramway Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 331 Tramway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 Tramway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Tramway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 331 Tramway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsbury.
Does 331 Tramway Drive offer parking?
No, 331 Tramway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 331 Tramway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Tramway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Tramway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 331 Tramway Drive has a pool.
Does 331 Tramway Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 Tramway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Tramway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Tramway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Tramway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Tramway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
