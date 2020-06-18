1348 Bishops Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry carpet refrigerator

2 Bedroom Home in Kings Lane - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. It freshly painted inside and has all new carpet. Unit includes washer/dryer/fridge, swamp cooler, and a shed in the back yard. Tenant required to carry renters insurance and provide proof.

www.SelectPropMgt.com

775.783.7368



No pets. No smoking. No water furniture. No automobile repairs. No commercial activity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680891)