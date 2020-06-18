All apartments in Gardnerville
1348 Bishops Cir.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1348 Bishops Cir.

1348 Bishops Circle · (775) 783-7368
Location

1348 Bishops Circle, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1348 Bishops Cir. · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

2 Bedroom Home in Kings Lane - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. It freshly painted inside and has all new carpet. Unit includes washer/dryer/fridge, swamp cooler, and a shed in the back yard. Tenant required to carry renters insurance and provide proof.
www.SelectPropMgt.com
775.783.7368

No pets. No smoking. No water furniture. No automobile repairs. No commercial activity.

All properties require an application process. Each adult must fill out their own application. The application fee is $35 each. Applications include running credit and background, as well as employment/income verification and rental references. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first served basis.

For additional information about setting up an appointment, our application process, the property itself or other available properties, contact Select Property Management at www.selectpropmgt.com or 775.783.7368.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Bishops Cir. have any available units?
1348 Bishops Cir. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1348 Bishops Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Bishops Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Bishops Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Bishops Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardnerville.
Does 1348 Bishops Cir. offer parking?
No, 1348 Bishops Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 1348 Bishops Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 Bishops Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Bishops Cir. have a pool?
No, 1348 Bishops Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Bishops Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1348 Bishops Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Bishops Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Bishops Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Bishops Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1348 Bishops Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
