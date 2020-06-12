/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fernley, NV
351 Emigrant Way
351 Emigrant Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage. Located in Donnor trails. Pets on approval. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 6/15/20 Contact us to schedule a showing.
940 Jessica Lane
940 Jessica Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1952 sqft
Home in Donner Trail subdivision. Large executive home. Kitchen features dining area, refrigerator, breakfast bar, gas range and dishwasher. Double sinks in master, walk-in closet. Large utility room. R/O system. Gas fireplace.
731 Fall St. Fernley, NV 89408
731 Fall Street, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1449 sqft
- (RLNE5845491)
542 River Ranch Rd
542 River Ranch Road, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
- (RLNE5799742)
545 Quietwood Ct
545 Quietwood Court, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1425 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Fernley - (RLNE5799741)
2127 FT BRIDGER RD
2127 Fort Bridger Road, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1933 sqft
Large Home with low yard maintenance and all appliances - Pets on approval small dog or cat.
904 Julia
904 Julia Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1533 sqft
904 Julia Available 08/16/20 Home for rent in Golf Course, 904 Julia - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage for rent in Desert Lakes Golf Course. Fenced back yard with shed and side yard parking ( vehicles or trailers must not be seen above fence line).
1305 Nevada Pacific Blvd.
1305 Nevada Pacific Parkway, Fernley, NV
1305 Nevada Pacific Blvd. Available 06/15/20 Home in Donner Trails Subdivision - Home in Donner Trail Estates. Central heat and air. Pot shelves.
1318 Winnie's Lane
1318 Winnie Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
1318 Winnie's Lane Available 06/15/20 Great home located in the Ponderosa subdivision - Kitchen includes gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel sink, breakfast bar, pantry and island. Central heat and air. Tile countertops.
1049 Pepper Ln
1049 Pepper Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1803 sqft
1049 Pepper Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful house on the Golf Course for rent - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom golf course home.
373 Nader Way
373 Nader Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1344 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home n Fernley. Corner lot. $1495 a month with a $1795 deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Available to view on or around July 10th. Home comes with a washer, dryer and refrigerator. Sorry no pets.
4555 Rutledge St
4555 Rutledge Street, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
4555 Rutledge St Available 04/17/20 Brand new 3 bedroom home, $1675 per month with garbage included. - (RLNE5694467)
224 Poppy Hills Drive
224 Poppy Hills Drive, Fernley, NV
Large home located in Desert Lakes Subdivision - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home. Pets on approval (RLNE4646124)
325 Emigrant Way
325 Emigrant Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1656 sqft
Great Home in Donner Trails Estates - Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, electric stove and built in microwave additional features include breakfast bar. Tile counter tops. Pot Shelves. Faux wood blinds through out. Recessed lighting.
4561 Spaight
4561 Spaight Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1550 sqft
- (RLNE4710118)
Results within 10 miles of Fernley
6800 Hwy 95A
6800 S Hwy 95a, Silver Springs, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1190 sqft
Beautiful home with large yard - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with fully fenced yard. Spanish style home with lots of yard space for a vegetable garden in front and lots of room for entertaining in the back yard. The rent is $1400.00 per month, a $1400.