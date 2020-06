Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

904 Julia Available 08/16/20 Home for rent in Golf Course, 904 Julia - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage for rent in Desert Lakes Golf Course. Fenced back yard with shed and side yard parking ( vehicles or trailers must not be seen above fence line). Gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. HOA Rules and regulations apply.



(RLNE4891255)