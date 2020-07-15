Amenities

286 Season Drive Available 07/20/20 4BD/2.5BA in North Seneca Falls Subdivision - Beautiful 4 bedroom home. Living and dining room combo with high ceilings and ceiling fan. Kitchen includes refrigerator, built in microwave, pantry and breakfast bar. Master has high ceilings, ceiling fan, walk in closet, double sinks and shower stall. Separate laundry room with cabinets. Lawn is xeriscaped and low maintenance. Zoned for Fernley Elementary and Fernley Middle School. Discount offered for lease of 24 months or more.

***$1800 per month with a 2 year lease***



**$30.00 Flat Fee for Trash**



