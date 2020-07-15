All apartments in Fernley
Fernley, NV
286 Season Drive
286 Season Drive

286 Season Drive
Location

286 Season Drive, Fernley, NV 89408

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 286 Season Drive · Avail. Jul 20

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1815 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
286 Season Drive Available 07/20/20 4BD/2.5BA in North Seneca Falls Subdivision - Beautiful 4 bedroom home. Living and dining room combo with high ceilings and ceiling fan. Kitchen includes refrigerator, built in microwave, pantry and breakfast bar. Master has high ceilings, ceiling fan, walk in closet, double sinks and shower stall. Separate laundry room with cabinets. Lawn is xeriscaped and low maintenance. Zoned for Fernley Elementary and Fernley Middle School. Discount offered for lease of 24 months or more.
***$1800 per month with a 2 year lease***

**$30.00 Flat Fee for Trash**

(RLNE4334599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Season Drive have any available units?
286 Season Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 286 Season Drive have?
Some of 286 Season Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Season Drive currently offering any rent specials?
286 Season Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Season Drive pet-friendly?
No, 286 Season Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernley.
Does 286 Season Drive offer parking?
No, 286 Season Drive does not offer parking.
Does 286 Season Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Season Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Season Drive have a pool?
No, 286 Season Drive does not have a pool.
Does 286 Season Drive have accessible units?
No, 286 Season Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Season Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Season Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Season Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 Season Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
