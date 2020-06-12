Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Carson City, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carson City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
216 ELIZABETH ST
216 Elizabeth Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
This home is located in the historical part of Carson City on the west side, features wood floors, a fireplace, an additional room for an office and a one car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2073 West Sheffield Manor - 1
2073 West Sheffield Manor, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
750 sqft
Welcome to a 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex centrally located in Carson City. This duplex features approximately 750 sqft on a cul-de-sac. This rental is available for $995.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $995.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Westcreek Lane
1024 Westcreek Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1237 sqft
Welcome to a 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Northridge single family home. This home features 1,237 sqft on a quiet street. This rental is available for $1,500.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,500.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
564 Tyner
564 Tyner Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1504 sqft
564 Tyner Available 08/15/20 Incline Village: House - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Deck, Updated Kitchen. - Incline Village: House - Unfurnished. Dog Friendly. Located in a quiet neighborhood / street. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
700 College #23
700 College Drive, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1120 sqft
700 College #23 Available 07/11/20 Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, + Bonus Room. - Mount Rose Chalet. Unfurnished. Cute and spacious, free standing cottage. Two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + bonus room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
830 Oriole Way #14 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
801 Northwood Blvd. #7
801 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
844 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Updated, Car-Port, Low Elevation, Washer & Dryer - Unfurnished: Incline Village condominium featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
321 Ski Way #2
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1502 sqft
321 Ski Way #2 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Spacious, Low Elevation - Remodeled and upgraded throughout. Mountain Shadows condo with easy access to parking lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Incline Village
1 Unit Available
872 Tanager Street #54
872 Tanager Street, Incline Village, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Pinebrook #54 Incline Village, NV - 1 bedroom 1 bath, Partially Furnished Condo. Full kitchen and Living Area. Hardwood Floors, Upgraded Kitchen. Laundry Facilities on Property. Lower elevation location.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sutro Heights
1 Unit Available
728 Red Jacket Drive
728 Red Jacket Dr, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1946 sqft
728 Red Jacket Drive Available 07/15/20 728 Red Jacket Drive Dayton Nevada - 2 Story home in Sutro neighborhood, easy access to Interstate 50, close to shopping/dining. Corner Lot with 3 car garage and low maintenance landscaping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carson City, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carson City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

