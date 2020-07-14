4029 Quinn Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Three Bedroom Home with Amazing Backyard - Adorable three bed two bath home in East Carson City available NOW. This home boasts a large backyard and beautiful attached deck. Brand new flooring and paint throughout the interior of the home. Attached two-car garage and Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Swamp Cooler included. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



No Smoking. No Water Furniture. No Automobile Repairs. No Commercial activity. Up to two dogs allowed upon approval and additional $300 deposit per pet; no other pets allowed.



All properties require an application process. Each person over the age of 18 must fill out their own application. The application fee is $35 each. Applications include running credit and background, as well as employment/income verification and rental references.



For additional information about setting up an appointment, our application process, the property itself please contact us at (775) 882-3211 or via the email link above.



Rachelle DeLallo S.0077851

Kristy Regan S.0188496



(RLNE5899451)