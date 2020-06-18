All apartments in Carson City
Find more places like 400 S. Saliman, F-50.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson City, NV
/
400 S. Saliman, F-50
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

400 S. Saliman, F-50

400 South Saliman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

400 South Saliman Road, Carson City, NV 89701

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
One Bedroom. One Bath. Missing- A Tenant! - Sometimes you don't need RV parking, an audio visual room, or a wine cellar. You're keeping your carbon footprint low, and you need just the basics.

Well for crying out loud, live a little! This great little apartment is in the well-managed Carson Park Condominium complex, where there is a pool to cool off on those hot days, and laundromat nearby. You've got a wall A/C unit to keep your place nice and cool, and a refrigerator which does the same thing, only with your food. Walk-in closet, person storage, club house access!

Economizing, or just reducing your footprint, check out this great one bedroom rental!

Call Bob at 775-888-4387 for an appointment to go see it!

(RLNE4764507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S. Saliman, F-50 have any available units?
400 S. Saliman, F-50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson City, NV.
What amenities does 400 S. Saliman, F-50 have?
Some of 400 S. Saliman, F-50's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S. Saliman, F-50 currently offering any rent specials?
400 S. Saliman, F-50 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S. Saliman, F-50 pet-friendly?
No, 400 S. Saliman, F-50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson City.
Does 400 S. Saliman, F-50 offer parking?
Yes, 400 S. Saliman, F-50 does offer parking.
Does 400 S. Saliman, F-50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 S. Saliman, F-50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S. Saliman, F-50 have a pool?
Yes, 400 S. Saliman, F-50 has a pool.
Does 400 S. Saliman, F-50 have accessible units?
No, 400 S. Saliman, F-50 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S. Saliman, F-50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 S. Saliman, F-50 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 S. Saliman, F-50 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 S. Saliman, F-50 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carson City Apartments with BalconyCarson City Apartments with Parking
Carson City Apartments with Washer-DryerCarson City Dog Friendly Apartments
Carson City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NVSun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno