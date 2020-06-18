400 S. Saliman, F-50

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets pool air conditioning clubhouse

One Bedroom. One Bath. Missing- A Tenant! - Sometimes you don't need RV parking, an audio visual room, or a wine cellar. You're keeping your carbon footprint low, and you need just the basics.



Well for crying out loud, live a little! This great little apartment is in the well-managed Carson Park Condominium complex, where there is a pool to cool off on those hot days, and laundromat nearby. You've got a wall A/C unit to keep your place nice and cool, and a refrigerator which does the same thing, only with your food. Walk-in closet, person storage, club house access!



Economizing, or just reducing your footprint, check out this great one bedroom rental!



Call Bob at 775-888-4387 for an appointment to go see it!



