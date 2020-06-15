Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2531 Carriage Crest Available 07/01/20 2531 Carriage Crest Carson City, NV 89706 Beautiful Northridge Home - Northridge single level home with 2 bedrooms and a den/office.

Gas Fireplace in living room.

2 car garage with 3rd space as workshop/storage.

Laundry room with washer & dryer hook-ups.

Refrigerator included.

Central Air and Heat.



This is a no pet property.

This property is currently occupied and will not be available to view until after 7/1/2020(estimated). Please do not disturb the tenants.

Please submit an application to be scheduled for a private viewing.



Rent: $1750

Deposit: $1750

Available Date (estimated): 7/1/2020

Lease Term:1 Year

Bedrooms: 2 & office

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 2 car + 3rd work space

Stories:1

Square Footage: 1430

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed

No smoking.



All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.

Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.

Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.

Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.

Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.

Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.

If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.



(RLNE2395236)