All apartments in Carson City
Find more places like 2531 Carriage Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson City, NV
/
2531 Carriage Crest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2531 Carriage Crest

2531 Carriage Crest Drive · (775) 885-5055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carson City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2531 Carriage Crest Drive, Carson City, NV 89706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2531 Carriage Crest · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2531 Carriage Crest Available 07/01/20 2531 Carriage Crest Carson City, NV 89706 Beautiful Northridge Home - Northridge single level home with 2 bedrooms and a den/office.
Gas Fireplace in living room.
2 car garage with 3rd space as workshop/storage.
Laundry room with washer & dryer hook-ups.
Refrigerator included.
Central Air and Heat.

This is a no pet property.
This property is currently occupied and will not be available to view until after 7/1/2020(estimated). Please do not disturb the tenants.
Please submit an application to be scheduled for a private viewing.

Rent: $1750
Deposit: $1750
Available Date (estimated): 7/1/2020
Lease Term:1 Year
Bedrooms: 2 & office
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 2 car + 3rd work space
Stories:1
Square Footage: 1430
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities
Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed
No smoking.

All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.
Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.
Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.
Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.
Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.
If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.

(RLNE2395236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Carriage Crest have any available units?
2531 Carriage Crest has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2531 Carriage Crest have?
Some of 2531 Carriage Crest's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 Carriage Crest currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Carriage Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Carriage Crest pet-friendly?
No, 2531 Carriage Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson City.
Does 2531 Carriage Crest offer parking?
Yes, 2531 Carriage Crest does offer parking.
Does 2531 Carriage Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 Carriage Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Carriage Crest have a pool?
No, 2531 Carriage Crest does not have a pool.
Does 2531 Carriage Crest have accessible units?
No, 2531 Carriage Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Carriage Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2531 Carriage Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 Carriage Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2531 Carriage Crest has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2531 Carriage Crest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carson City Apartments with BalconyCarson City Apartments with Parking
Carson City Apartments with Washer-DryerCarson City Dog Friendly Apartments
Carson City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NVSun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity