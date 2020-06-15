Amenities
2531 Carriage Crest Available 07/01/20 2531 Carriage Crest Carson City, NV 89706 Beautiful Northridge Home - Northridge single level home with 2 bedrooms and a den/office.
Gas Fireplace in living room.
2 car garage with 3rd space as workshop/storage.
Laundry room with washer & dryer hook-ups.
Refrigerator included.
Central Air and Heat.
This is a no pet property.
This property is currently occupied and will not be available to view until after 7/1/2020(estimated). Please do not disturb the tenants.
Please submit an application to be scheduled for a private viewing.
Rent: $1750
Deposit: $1750
Available Date (estimated): 7/1/2020
Lease Term:1 Year
Bedrooms: 2 & office
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 2 car + 3rd work space
Stories:1
Square Footage: 1430
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities
Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed
No smoking.
All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.
Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.
Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.
Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.
Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.
If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.
(RLNE2395236)