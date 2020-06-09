All apartments in Carson City
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

216 ELIZABETH ST

216 Elizabeth Street · (775) 691-0330
Location

216 Elizabeth Street, Carson City, NV 89703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is located in the historical part of Carson City on the west side, features wood floors, a fireplace, an additional room for an office and a one car garage.Tenants will be responsible for the utilities, and making sure the planters are watered. The landlord will provide seasonal lawn mowing. This property is visited often by local deer that are commonly seen on the west side of Carson. Great landscaping with mature trees, beautiful lawn and flowers. Listing Agent: Angela Smith Email Address: angie@nevadapremier.com Broker: Nevada Premier Properties LLC No smoking and sorry no pets. To schedule a showing please go to nevadapermierproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 ELIZABETH ST have any available units?
216 ELIZABETH ST has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 ELIZABETH ST have?
Some of 216 ELIZABETH ST's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 ELIZABETH ST currently offering any rent specials?
216 ELIZABETH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 ELIZABETH ST pet-friendly?
No, 216 ELIZABETH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson City.
Does 216 ELIZABETH ST offer parking?
Yes, 216 ELIZABETH ST does offer parking.
Does 216 ELIZABETH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 ELIZABETH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 ELIZABETH ST have a pool?
No, 216 ELIZABETH ST does not have a pool.
Does 216 ELIZABETH ST have accessible units?
No, 216 ELIZABETH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 216 ELIZABETH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 ELIZABETH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 ELIZABETH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 ELIZABETH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
