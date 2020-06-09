216 ELIZABETH ST

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

This home is located in the historical part of Carson City on the west side, features wood floors, a fireplace, an additional room for an office and a one car garage.Tenants will be responsible for the utilities, and making sure the planters are watered. The landlord will provide seasonal lawn mowing. This property is visited often by local deer that are commonly seen on the west side of Carson. Great landscaping with mature trees, beautiful lawn and flowers. Listing Agent: Angela Smith Email Address: angie@nevadapremier.com Broker: Nevada Premier Properties LLC No smoking and sorry no pets. To schedule a showing please go to nevadapermierproperties.com