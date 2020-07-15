Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City.

Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.

Home also includes a refrigerator and washer/dryer included.



To view this property, please submit an application by downloading the PDF and printing it from our website. We also have applications at the office ready for pick up. Once the application is complete, a private showing will be scheduled.



Rent: $1650

Deposit: $1650 + Pet Deposit (On Approval)

Available Date (estimated): 7/15/2020

Lease Term:1 Year

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 2 Car

Stories:1

Square Footage: 1280

Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities.

Pet Policy: On Approval.

No smoking.



All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.

Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.

Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.

Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.

Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.

Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.

If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.

Please call the office at 775-885-5055 for more information or to request a viewing.



