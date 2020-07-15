All apartments in Carson City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1240 Partridge

1240 Partridge Drive · (775) 885-5055
Location

1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV 89701

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1240 Partridge · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City.
Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.
Home also includes a refrigerator and washer/dryer included.

To view this property, please submit an application by downloading the PDF and printing it from our website. We also have applications at the office ready for pick up. Once the application is complete, a private showing will be scheduled.

Rent: $1650
Deposit: $1650 + Pet Deposit (On Approval)
Available Date (estimated): 7/15/2020
Lease Term:1 Year
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 2 Car
Stories:1
Square Footage: 1280
Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities.
Pet Policy: On Approval.
No smoking.

All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.
Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.
Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.
Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.
Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.
If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.
Please call the office at 775-885-5055 for more information or to request a viewing.

(RLNE5874602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

