Last updated June 8 2020 at 3:48 AM

1146 Monument Peak Drive

1146 Monument Peak Drive · (775) 413-2741
Location

1146 Monument Peak Drive, Carson City, NV 89701

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Lennar Sierra Crossing at Schulz Ranch single family home. This home features 1,776 sqft built in 2017. This rental is available for $1,850.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,850.00 and the property is available now.

This rental has a beautiful open floor plan; When entering the front door, you are greeted with a large living room, dining room, and kitchen great room with large windows and slider that offers a sunny interior; The master bedroom has an en suite master bathroom with walk-in closet.

This property has new blinds throughout the house.

Available now. Monthly Rent is $1,850.00. Security deposit is $1,850.00. First month's rent, security deposit, and last month's rent ($5,550.00) due before move-in. Twelve month lease required. Tenant pays for all utilities. Tenant supplies refrigerator and washer/dryer. Renter's insurance required. NO pets allowed. $45 non-refundable cash application fee required for each person over 18 (includes full credit report and background check). Minimum credit score required is 700. Income requirement: 33% debt to income ratio. Pay rent and submit maintenance requests online with our tenant website/app.

The following are required and will be verified: 700+ credit score, 33% debt to income ratio, stable employment, salary, stable income, good rental history with last 2 landlords, no evictions in all 50 states and no criminal record. Keep in mind your desired move-in date must not exceed 45 days after the rental is available.

We use Tenant Turner to pre-qualify applicants and schedule tours for our rentals. Please fill out the pre-qualification questionnaire to receive a link to our 3D tour. Please verify you meet this rentals requirements before requesting a tour. In-person tours are limited due to COVID-19; In-person tours will be the done during the lease signing process as a final step when submitting your deposits.

More info about securing this rental can be found on our website KDCrentals [dot] com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

