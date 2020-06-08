1146 Monument Peak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Lennar Sierra Crossing at Schulz Ranch single family home. This home features 1,776 sqft built in 2017. This rental is available for $1,850.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,850.00 and the property is available now.



This rental has a beautiful open floor plan; When entering the front door, you are greeted with a large living room, dining room, and kitchen great room with large windows and slider that offers a sunny interior; The master bedroom has an en suite master bathroom with walk-in closet.



This property has new blinds throughout the house.



Available now. Monthly Rent is $1,850.00. Security deposit is $1,850.00. First month's rent, security deposit, and last month's rent ($5,550.00) due before move-in. Twelve month lease required. Tenant pays for all utilities. Tenant supplies refrigerator and washer/dryer. Renter's insurance required. NO pets allowed. $45 non-refundable cash application fee required for each person over 18 (includes full credit report and background check). Minimum credit score required is 700. Income requirement: 33% debt to income ratio. Pay rent and submit maintenance requests online with our tenant website/app.



The following are required and will be verified: 700+ credit score, 33% debt to income ratio, stable employment, salary, stable income, good rental history with last 2 landlords, no evictions in all 50 states and no criminal record. Keep in mind your desired move-in date must not exceed 45 days after the rental is available.



We use Tenant Turner to pre-qualify applicants and schedule tours for our rentals. Please fill out the pre-qualification questionnaire to receive a link to our 3D tour. Please verify you meet this rentals requirements before requesting a tour. In-person tours are limited due to COVID-19; In-person tours will be the done during the lease signing process as a final step when submitting your deposits.



More info about securing this rental can be found on our website KDCrentals [dot] com.