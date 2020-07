Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great apartments minutes from Moriarty, but with a country living feel to them. A quiet community with a private patio and in front of unit parking. 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments with an extra large living room, washer and dryer hookups, large laundry room, and a spacious kitchen. Newly updated kitchen floors and bathroom. Water and trash is paid by the owners. Call to make an appointment to view this property today