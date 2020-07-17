16 Cibolita Peak

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MONTHLY RENT: $2000



SQUARE FEET: 1060



BEDROOMS: 2



BATHS: 2



FLOORING: Tile, Wood, Carpet



YARD: Walled yard, landscaped



HEATING: In floor radiant



COOLING: Evaporative



PETS: considered



STATUS: LEASE PENDING

Shown by Appointment

Available Now



EXTRAS: Charming home in a quiet Rancho Viejo neighborhood. Upgraded floors, landscaped yard, 2 car garage, walking trails near by.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, washer/dryer.



Contact: Jeff Browne

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.795.7914

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

