Home
/
Santa Fe County, NM
/
16 Cibolita Peak
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

16 Cibolita Peak

16 Cibolita Peak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16 Cibolita Peak, Santa Fe County, NM 87508
Windmill Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MONTHLY RENT: $2000

SQUARE FEET: 1060

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHS: 2

FLOORING: Tile, Wood, Carpet

YARD: Walled yard, landscaped

HEATING: In floor radiant

COOLING: Evaporative

PETS: considered

STATUS: LEASE PENDING
Shown by Appointment
Available Now

EXTRAS: Charming home in a quiet Rancho Viejo neighborhood. Upgraded floors, landscaped yard, 2 car garage, walking trails near by.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, washer/dryer.

Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Cibolita Peak have any available units?
16 Cibolita Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe County, NM.
What amenities does 16 Cibolita Peak have?
Some of 16 Cibolita Peak's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Cibolita Peak currently offering any rent specials?
16 Cibolita Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Cibolita Peak pet-friendly?
No, 16 Cibolita Peak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe County.
Does 16 Cibolita Peak offer parking?
Yes, 16 Cibolita Peak offers parking.
Does 16 Cibolita Peak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Cibolita Peak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Cibolita Peak have a pool?
No, 16 Cibolita Peak does not have a pool.
Does 16 Cibolita Peak have accessible units?
No, 16 Cibolita Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Cibolita Peak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Cibolita Peak has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Cibolita Peak have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Cibolita Peak does not have units with air conditioning.
