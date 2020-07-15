Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portales, NM

Finding an apartment in Portales that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 Saint Francis Ct
2201 Saint Francis Court, Portales, NM
4 Bedrooms
$950
1970 sqft
Coming Soon! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms apply now. (RLNE5873237)

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1704 W 17th Lane
1704 West 17th Lane, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$750
706 sqft
Fresh and Clean 2 Bedroom Near ENMU - Freshly painted and updated single family unit, with new carpet and and washer/dryer for your convenience. Large fenced in back yard, central neat and air conditioning for cool summer days.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
809 S Avenue A
809 South Avenue E, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$495
776 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 809 S Avenue A in Portales. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
504 S Avenue B
504 South Avenue B, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$795
981 sqft
Beautiful home with a fenced in yard, off street parking and central heat/air.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1104 W 14th Ln
1104 West 14th Lane, Portales, NM
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2940 sqft
Looking for a place close to the university and simple living? Come check out this large, open living space with off street parking, and a shared backyard. This property has lots of potential. Must see to appreciate!!

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1313 S Avenue A
1313 South Avenue a, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1850 sqft
Nice house with many updates in an established neighborhood. 2 covered parking spots, large master with walk in closet and a nice split floor plan. The two guest rooms are large and both easily fit king size beds.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
925 W 16th Ln
925 West 16th Lane, Portales, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
854 sqft
ASK ABOUT THE MOVE IN SPECIAL! This cozy one bedroom apartment is located just blocks away from ENMU! PETS NEGOTIABLE! Contact Homespot today for more information!

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1100 N Avenue J
1100 North Avenue J, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$595
1051 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house with a beautiful yard!

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1406 N Avenue O
1406 North Avenue O, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1568 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1406 N Avenue O in Portales. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1600 N Austin St
1600 North Austin Avenue, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$775
1180 sqft
Big back yard, electric appliances. Washer and dryer hook ups, pet friendly. Available Mid Januay. Schedule an appointment today.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2110 Pojoaque Ct
2110 Pojoaque Court, Portales, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1970 sqft
$99 Move in Rent Special!! Fully upgraded! - $99 Move in Rent Special!! Fully upgraded! (RLNE5615555)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Portales, NM

Finding an apartment in Portales that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

