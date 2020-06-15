Amenities
142 Ortega Rd NW Available 07/15/20 142 Ortega Rd NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1,825
Security Deposit: $1,625
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq. Feet: 2,548
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2.75
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.
Extras: Come check out this large, beautiful home is located on a large lot near 2nd street, it's ready to be your home! It features a formal dining area and a large, open kitchen that features more than enough cabinets and even a cute island. The broad living room comes with plenty of closets and storage. The backyard is extensive and spacious, great for entertaining or BBQing and it even has a covered patio. RV parking on the side yard available. Backyard also features a pool, perfect for a hot summer day! Do you want to see more? APPLY NOW!
Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618
