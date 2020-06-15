Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking pool bbq/grill online portal

142 Ortega Rd NW Available 07/15/20 142 Ortega Rd NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Quarterly Pest Control

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1,825

Security Deposit: $1,625

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq. Feet: 2,548

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.75

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Refrigerated

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.



Extras: Come check out this large, beautiful home is located on a large lot near 2nd street, it's ready to be your home! It features a formal dining area and a large, open kitchen that features more than enough cabinets and even a cute island. The broad living room comes with plenty of closets and storage. The backyard is extensive and spacious, great for entertaining or BBQing and it even has a covered patio. RV parking on the side yard available. Backyard also features a pool, perfect for a hot summer day! Do you want to see more? APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618



(RLNE3675195)