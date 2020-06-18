All apartments in Farmington
3809 Dustin Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3809 Dustin Ave

3809 North Dustin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3809 North Dustin Avenue, Farmington, NM 87401

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3809 Dustin Ave Available 06/17/20 Great home with a unique sunroom. - This is a great open space home with plenty of room. Three bedrooms and 2 bath will accommodate all. The master bedroom and dining room lead in to a one of a kind solarium. This home has a large living room and den and a two car garage with work bench. The location is unbeatable so call today for a showing.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

*Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.

Nearby Schools: Ladera Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School

(RLNE2650893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Dustin Ave have any available units?
3809 Dustin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, NM.
What amenities does 3809 Dustin Ave have?
Some of 3809 Dustin Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Dustin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Dustin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Dustin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Dustin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Dustin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Dustin Ave does offer parking.
Does 3809 Dustin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Dustin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Dustin Ave have a pool?
No, 3809 Dustin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Dustin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3809 Dustin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Dustin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Dustin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Dustin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3809 Dustin Ave has units with air conditioning.
