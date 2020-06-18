Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3809 Dustin Ave Available 06/17/20 Great home with a unique sunroom. - This is a great open space home with plenty of room. Three bedrooms and 2 bath will accommodate all. The master bedroom and dining room lead in to a one of a kind solarium. This home has a large living room and den and a two car garage with work bench. The location is unbeatable so call today for a showing.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



*Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.



Nearby Schools: Ladera Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School



(RLNE2650893)