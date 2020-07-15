9 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, NM with garages
Carlsbad may be full of amazing views, awesome hiking opportunities and neighbors so nice you’d think this was the Truman Show, but it’s not exactly crawling with apartment rentals. This doesn’t mean you can’t find the perfect place to live, it just means you won’t be overrun with options. What you will get, however, is a great Carlsbad apartment rental at a cheap price. One-bedrooms in Carlsbad typically range between $640 and $790, two-bedrooms from about $800 to $1000, and three-bedrooms from $900 to $1040. Because there are so few apartments in the area, the one thing Carlsbad apartment rentals don’t cut corners on is amenities. From basic apartments to luxury rentals and furnished apartments (check out River Oaks!), your needs are covered. Move-in deposits won’t clean out your savings, either. In fact, you can nab a one-bedroom place in Carlsbad for as little as $150 down. See more
Carlsbad apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.