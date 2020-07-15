Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, NM with garages

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
36 Units Available
The Village at Carlsbad
3821 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
890 sqft
Spend your days at The Village at Carlsbad, a pet friendly apartment community in the beautiful city of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Choose from many classically designed one- or two-bedroom floorplans offering contemporary features and spacious layouts.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
401 N. Ash St.
401 North Ash Street, Carlsbad, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
4 Bedroom home - Spacious newly built 4 bedroom home close to schools and shopping! Home comes with a central refrigerated a/c, garage, fridge, stove and microwave. Owner pays water. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Baler
302 Baler Ln, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED/2 BATH - Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW home located in the Martin Farms subdivision. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with granite countertops, all tile throughout and all new stainless appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
505 N Halagueno B
505 North Halagueno Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,200
ALL BILLS PAID! 1 Bed/1 Bath with Office. - Newly Updated!! Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a small office. Washer and dryer on site with garage attached, entrance to apartment is located off the alley.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2604 W Lea
2604 West Lea Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
New Construction 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, water paid. - New construction home, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with a 2 car garage, granite countertops and tile throughout with a privacy fenced in backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2518 Spruill Dr.
2518 Spruill Drive, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1997 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Large Yard, Garage, RV Hook UP, No Bills Paid, No Pets. $2200 Month $2200 Deposit. Available Now No Pets Allowed (RLNE5095871)

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
806 Solana Rd.
806 Solana Road, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 bedroom, 2 bath house - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1 car attached garage and 1 car detached garage. Fenced in back yard with extra parking. Water, sewage, garbage and gas paid, NO PETS! *Please view www.eracarlsbad.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
313 S Alameda
313 South Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath, water paid. - Upgraded home, all new with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home is 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath, hardwood floors and 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1610 Desert Willow
1610 Desert Willow Drive, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
NEWLY UPDATED 2 Bed, 2 Bath near golf course. - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood, Ocotillo Elementary school district and near the golf course.
City Guide for Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad may be full of amazing views, awesome hiking opportunities and neighbors so nice you’d think this was the Truman Show, but it’s not exactly crawling with apartment rentals. This doesn’t mean you can’t find the perfect place to live, it just means you won’t be overrun with options. What you will get, however, is a great Carlsbad apartment rental at a cheap price. One-bedrooms in Carlsbad typically range between $640 and $790, two-bedrooms from about $800 to $1000, and three-bedrooms from $900 to $1040. Because there are so few apartments in the area, the one thing Carlsbad apartment rentals don’t cut corners on is amenities. From basic apartments to luxury rentals and furnished apartments (check out River Oaks!), your needs are covered. Move-in deposits won’t clean out your savings, either. In fact, you can nab a one-bedroom place in Carlsbad for as little as $150 down. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

