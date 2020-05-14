14 Juan Antonio

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan

MONTHLY RENT: $995



BEDROOMS: 1 + Office or Studio



BATHS: 1



UNFURNISHED



FLOORING: Tile



YARD: River, Pond and Open Space of 1.3 Acres.



HEATING: Propane Heater



COOLING: Ceiling Fans



PETS: Considered



EXTRAS: Carport, Fenced-In Porch, Minutes from Taos Ski Valley, Located on beautiful 1.5 acres with running river and mountains.



STATUS: Available Now For One Year Lease. Showings by Appointment.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, washer and dryer



Contact:

Michael Mulcahy

Taos Operations Manager

Landseer Management

MichaelM@LandseerManagement.com

Direct Number: 575-770-8434

208 Ranchitos Road, Suite B

Taos, NM 87571



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!