Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:29 AM

14 Juan Antonio

14 Jean Court · (575) 770-8434
Location

14 Jean Court, Bernalillo, NM 87004

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
MONTHLY RENT: $995

SQUARE FEET: $995

BEDROOMS: 1 + Office or Studio

BATHS: 1

UNFURNISHED

FLOORING: Tile

YARD: River, Pond and Open Space of 1.3 Acres.

HEATING: Propane Heater

COOLING: Ceiling Fans

PETS: Considered

EXTRAS: Carport, Fenced-In Porch, Minutes from Taos Ski Valley, Located on beautiful 1.5 acres with running river and mountains.

STATUS: Available Now For One Year Lease. Showings by Appointment.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, washer and dryer

Contact:
Michael Mulcahy
Taos Operations Manager
Landseer Management
MichaelM@LandseerManagement.com
Direct Number: 575-770-8434
208 Ranchitos Road, Suite B
Taos, NM 87571

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

