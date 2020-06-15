All apartments in Bernalillo
1108 San Luis Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:41 PM

1108 San Luis Court

1108 San Luis Court · (505) 652-1717
Location

1108 San Luis Court, Bernalillo, NM 87004

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

Quarterly Pest Control
Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
One Waived Late Fee per year
Improve your credit score
Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1,525
Security Deposit: $1,325
Processing Fee $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2,200
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Extras: Take a look at this gorgeous two-story home with ravishing mountain views!! It features carpet, tile, and wood flooring. There's a formal dining room, a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and an island. The Master Bedroom comes with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. All its bedrooms are spacious and located upstairs. The backyard is large and spacious with incredible mountain views, perfect for outside activities!. Pets on a case-by-case basis. DON'T WAIT SCHEDULE A SNOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 San Luis Court have any available units?
1108 San Luis Court has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 San Luis Court have?
Some of 1108 San Luis Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 San Luis Court currently offering any rent specials?
1108 San Luis Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 San Luis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 San Luis Court is pet friendly.
Does 1108 San Luis Court offer parking?
No, 1108 San Luis Court does not offer parking.
Does 1108 San Luis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 San Luis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 San Luis Court have a pool?
No, 1108 San Luis Court does not have a pool.
Does 1108 San Luis Court have accessible units?
No, 1108 San Luis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 San Luis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 San Luis Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 San Luis Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 San Luis Court does not have units with air conditioning.
