1108 San Luis Court

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
Quarterly Pest Control
Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
One Waived Late Fee per year
Improve your credit score
Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1,525
Security Deposit: $1,325
Processing Fee $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2,200
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Extras: Take a look at this gorgeous two-story home with ravishing mountain views!! It features carpet, tile, and wood flooring. There's a formal dining room, a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and an island. The Master Bedroom comes with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. All its bedrooms are spacious and located upstairs. The backyard is large and spacious with incredible mountain views, perfect for outside activities!. Pets on a case-by-case basis. DON'T WAIT SCHEDULE A SNOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.