1108 San Luis Court

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

Price: $1,525

Security Deposit: $1,325

Processing Fee $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2,200

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Refrigerated

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups



Extras: Take a look at this gorgeous two-story home with ravishing mountain views!! It features carpet, tile, and wood flooring. There's a formal dining room, a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and an island. The Master Bedroom comes with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. All its bedrooms are spacious and located upstairs. The backyard is large and spacious with incredible mountain views, perfect for outside activities!. Pets on a case-by-case basis. DON'T WAIT SCHEDULE A SNOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.