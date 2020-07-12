Neighborhood Guide: Albuquerque
- 1. Taylor RanchSee all 163 apartments in Taylor RanchVerified
1 of 30Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm27 Units AvailableTaylor RanchSan Miguel Del Bosque9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM1 Bedroom$856788 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,0791081 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 17Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm19 Units AvailableTaylor RanchAndalucia Villas5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM1 Bedroom$1,250903 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4901277 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6101525 sqft
- 2. Westgate HeightsSee all 127 apartments in Westgate HeightsVerified
1 of 32Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm$12 Units AvailableWestgate HeightsSandia Valley8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM1 Bedroom$660548 sqft2 Bedrooms$860884 sqft3 Bedrooms$9851028 sqft
1 of 35Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm1 Unit AvailableWestgate Heights1427 Corriz Drive Southwest1427 Corriz Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM3 Bedrooms$1,2001404 sqft
- 3. South San PedroSee all 101 apartments in South San PedroVerified
1 of 17Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm2 Units AvailableSouth San PedroEl Pueblo I Apartments6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM1 Bedroom$610695 sqftVerified
1 of 8Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm2 Units AvailableSouth San PedroEl Pueblo II Apartments6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM1 Bedroom$610695 sqft
- 4. Paradise Hills CivicSee all 159 apartments in Paradise Hills CivicVerified
1 of 2Last updated July 12 at 09:46am21 Units AvailableParadise Hills CivicThe Aspens9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM1 Bedroom$810806 sqft2 Bedrooms$9691071 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,1691368 sqft
1 of 83Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableParadise Hills Civic9552 Jacks Creek Road NW9552 Jacks Creek Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM3 Bedrooms$2,2002330 sqft
- 5. Nor EsteSee all 165 apartments in Nor EsteVerified
1 of 28Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm9 Units AvailableNor EsteArterra Apartments8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM1 Bedroom$1,190880 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3001130 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6901310 sqftVerified
1 of 2Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm7 Units AvailableNor EsteMarkana Apartments6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM1 Bedroom$1,568797 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,8111031 sqft3 BedroomsAsk