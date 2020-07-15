/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:04 AM
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Waldwick, NJ
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Saddle River
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD
2 Toboggan Ridge, Saddle River, NJ
Studio
$9,000
2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location.
Results within 10 miles of Waldwick
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
12 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,860
543 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,940
637 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 4 at 11:06 PM
193 Units Available
One500
1500 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
Studio
$1,885
566 sqft
The lifestyle collection at One500 offers a sophisticated array of studio, 1, 2 & 2+ den residences surrounded by an unprecedented wealth of amenities designed exclusively to serve your every need.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
46 Anderson St 38
46 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,249
475 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 300919 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in building *Heat and hot water included *Spacious and airy *Closet space *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Totowa
12 JEFFERSON PL
12 Jefferson Place, Totowa, NJ
Studio
$1,650
RENT THIS COZY-CLEAN & BRIGHT 2 BDRS APARTMENT-2ND FLOOR IN TOTOWA - EAT-KITCHEN, DINING-ROOM COMBINED WITH LIVING-ROOM AND 1 BATH-ROOM. ALL BRAND-NEW HARD WOOD FLOORS & NEW STOVE. CLOSE TO PARK, NJ TRANSP.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
495 HIGHLAND AVE
495 Highland Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 495 HIGHLAND AVE in Clifton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Pompton Lakes
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
Studio
$2,395
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Dutch Hill
1109 MAIN AVE
1109 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$975
500 sqft
Located on Main Street in Downtown Clifton this renovated studio apartment is close to everything you need, restaurants, houses of worship shopping and bus to NYC are all at your door.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJBoonton, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NY