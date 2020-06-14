Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

14 Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Toms River renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Results within 1 mile of Toms River

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
17 Morningside Court
17 Morningside Court, Leisure Village East, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1863 sqft
Prime Location! Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bath Danberry model with open floor plan and 2 car garage. Walking distance to clubhouse, golf, tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
235 Sophee Lane
235 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Fabulous 1 Bedroom Condo in Adult 55+community in pristine conditionThis Abbey model features Kitchen with breakfast bar easy access to Washer, Dryer.New Refrigerator, Freshly painted, brand new neutral carpeting .

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
130 Eleanor Road
130 Eleanor Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Raphael Model Plus Sun Room @ Upscale Adult Community with many Amenities in a most desirable area. Hot Water Baseboard Heat, Indoor & Outdoor Pools fitness center, billiards,and Computer/library room. Clubhouse has a Deli for takeout and Catering.
Results within 5 miles of Toms River
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Portebello Rd
30 Portebello Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Adult Community 55+ - Property Id: 292913 Beautiful corner brick front house. Too many extras to list. Lovely community with resort style pool, tennis courts and bacci Must be 55+ to rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 10 miles of Toms River

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
342 Oval Road
342 Oval Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
4200 sqft
Enjoy the exquisite lifestyle of The Monmouth! This coveted Penthouse home - one of only 16 in the community - redefines the term ''open floor plan''! With over 4200 sq ft of luxurious living space, a designer kitchen, granite counter tops, upgraded
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Toms River, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Toms River renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

